Chiang Mai woman dies after being hit by bike ridden by American

Officials rushed Kia Saewang, a Chiang Mai local who suffered severe injuries, to Mae On Hospital, where the victim died in the emergency room.

Philip Edward McMorrow, 37, an American tourist who was riding the dirt bike, was waiting for the police at the scene. He was seen offering his condolences to relatives of the victim, who were dining at a restaurant on the roadside when the accident took place.

Police took McMorrow and the deceased’s relatives to the Mae On Police Station to make their statement and file charges.