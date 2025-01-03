Chiang Mai woman dies after being hit by bike ridden by American

A 58-year-old Chiang Mai woman on Thursday evening succumbed to injuries after being hit by a dirt bike ridden by an American national while she was crossing a road in the province’s Mae On district.
Local police and rescue staffers were alerted at around 4pm of January 2 to the accident on Highway No. 1317 near Mae On Floral Garden in Ban Sahakorn subdistrict.
Officials rushed Kia Saewang, a Chiang Mai local who suffered severe injuries, to Mae On Hospital, where the victim died in the emergency room.
Philip Edward McMorrow, 37, an American tourist who was riding the dirt bike, was waiting for the police at the scene. He was seen offering his condolences to relatives of the victim, who were dining at a restaurant on the roadside when the accident took place.
Police took McMorrow and the deceased’s relatives to the Mae On Police Station to make their statement and file charges.