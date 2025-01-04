Thai organisation questioned over police training course for foreigners

A Thai state-registered organisation has been asked to clarify on its alleged involvement in holding volunteer police training courses for Chinese nationals.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said on Friday that the Reserve Force for Protecting Thailand Association has been told to explain its role in the alleged activities.

The ministry’s action follows a social media post by People’s Party MP Sasinan Thamnithinan regarding a university course to train Chinese police volunteers and approving the issuance of ID cards bearing the police logo, while charging them 38,000 baht each.