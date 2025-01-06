PM2.5 dust exceeds safety standard in 55 districts of Bangkok

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city at 41.1 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), slightly under the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
The top 10 districts with the highest level of of PM2.5 exceeding safety standards were Nong Khaem (53.8 mcg), Chatuchak (53.3 mcg), Bangkok Noi (52.0 mcg), Thonburi (49.4 mcg), Khlong Sam Wa (49.4 mcg), Thawi Watthana (48.2 mcg), Phasi Charoen (48.2 mcg), Bang Khen (47.6 mcg), Taling Chan (47.5 mcg) and Bang Khun Thian (47.4 mcg).
The centre urged Bangkokians to wear facemasks when leaving home and avoid staying outdoors for extended periods. It also recommended city dwellers to observe their symptoms like cough, difficulty breathing and eye irritation.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.