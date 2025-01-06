DES minister urges patrons to file complaints against Nonthaburi pub

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong on Monday urged patrons of a well-known pub in Nonthaburi to file complaints with police if their ID cards or faces had been photographed by the bar.

Prasert said the Moon Bar in Bang Yai district had clearly violated the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) by taking photos of its clients’ identity cards or faces when they entered.

Earlier, a Facebook post claimed that the Moon Bar took photos of faces and ID cards of its clients and sold them to illegal business groups, such as online gambling websites.

After the post was made, several clients of the Moon Bar filed complaints with the Bang Yai police station alleging their ID cards were photographed by the bar and might be sold to criminal groups.