Thailand may develop major sports complex in EEC

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has pledged full support for the government's initiative to develop a world-class sports complex in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The project, which is to include a new national stadium and other supporting facilities, aims to enhance Thailand's ability to host major international sporting events and stimulate economic growth.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said the development of the sports complex aligns with former prime minister Srettha Thavisin's vision for expanding Thailand's sporting infrastructure.



