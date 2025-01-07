Thailand may develop major sports complex in EEC

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has pledged full support for the government's initiative to develop a world-class sports complex in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
The project, which is to include a new national stadium and other supporting facilities, aims to enhance Thailand's ability to host major international sporting events and stimulate economic growth.
SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said the development of the sports complex aligns with former prime minister Srettha Thavisin's vision for expanding Thailand's sporting infrastructure.
The complex, planned for a 1,500-2,000-rai site in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, will serve as a multi-purpose venue for a wide range of sporting events, concerts, and other public gatherings.
"This project will require a substantial investment, likely in the tens of billions of baht," Kongsak said. "The government will play a key role in funding and overseeing the project, with potential for collaboration with private-sector partners."
The selection of Bang Lamung district as the project location was strategic, considering its excellent accessibility via road, rail, and U-Tapao International Airport. The complex is expected to have a significant positive impact on the local economy.
The project proposal will be presented to the SAT board of directors for consideration before being submitted to the Cabinet for formal approval.
Kongsak expressed confidence that the complex would significantly benefit Thailand's sports industry, enhancing its ability to host major international sporting events and stimulate economic growth.
"The strong support for this project presents a crucial opportunity to elevate Thailand's sports industry to new heights and generate substantial economic and social benefits for the nation," Kongsak concluded.