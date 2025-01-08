Chinese actor unfazed by kidnapping, wants to visit Thailand again

Thai authorities have confirmed that Chinese actor Xingxing, who went missing from Tak’s Mae Sot district on the Myanmar border last Friday, was a victim of human trafficking.

Xingxing (real name Wang Xing) was located by authorities in Myanmar on Tuesday and safely transported back to Bangkok. His disappearance gained widespread attention on social media after his girlfriend reached out to agencies in both Thailand and China for assistance.

Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, an inspector-general with the Royal Thai Police, said on Wednesday that a multidisciplinary team had interviewed the actor in line with the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) guidelines, concluding that he had fallen victim to human trafficking.

The NRM is a framework that helps identify victims of human trafficking and modern slavery, offering them appropriate support. It also coordinates the efforts of governments, civil society, the private sector and other organisations to protect victims’ rights.