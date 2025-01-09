Malls, museums and more to keep the kids amused on Children’s Day

Public and private agencies across Thailand are hosting events to celebrate Children’s Day, which falls on Saturday (January 11).

In Thailand, Children’s Day is observed on the second Saturday of January, aiming to give children the opportunity to have fun and to create awareness about their significant role in the development of the country.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra earlier announced: “Every opportunity is a learning experience – be ready to adapt to the future you choose”, as the motto for this year’s Children’s Day.

A round-up of the upcoming events is given below.