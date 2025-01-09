Malls, museums and more to keep the kids amused on Children’s Day

Public and private agencies across Thailand are hosting events to celebrate Children’s Day, which falls on Saturday (January 11).
In Thailand, Children’s Day is observed on the second Saturday of January, aiming to give children the opportunity to have fun and to create awareness about their significant role in the development of the country.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra earlier announced: “Every opportunity is a learning experience – be ready to adapt to the future you choose”, as the motto for this year’s Children’s Day.
A round-up of the upcoming events is given below.
Children’s Discovery Museum: The museum in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district allows children to explore space under the theme “Into the Spaceship” featuring 10 activities for special prizes. Another branch in Thung Khru district, meanwhile, allows kids to explore the world of animals with games and performances on stage. Saturday only.
Public Relations Department: This event in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district highlights Thai temple fair games, contests, workshops and exhibitions, such as singing contests, news reporting contests and exhibitions to boost awareness of the environment. Saturday only.
Siam Paragon: The “Siam Paragon World Playground 2025” in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district highlights several attractions to attract children, such as a city train, an amusement park and a skate park. From today (January 9) to Sunday.
EM District: The “EM District Kids Funival: The Fun Factory 2025” in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong area highlights a 20-metre giant claw machine, stage performances and activities for special prizes. From today (January 9) to Sunday.
CentralWorld: “Super Kidlympic” in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district features games to boost six skills among children - digital, creative, financial, physical, empathy and communication skills. Saturday and Sunday.
The Mall Lifestore Bang Kapi: The “Underwater Life” in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district allows children to admire the beauty of more than 1,000 sea creatures such as jellyfish, butterflyfish, seahorses and sea urchins. From today (January 9) to Saturday.
Mega Bangna: The “Mega Kids World 2025: The Little Guardians” at this shopping mall in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district will encourage kids to save the environment for special prizes via various edutainment activities. Saturday and Sunday.
Malls under Ally: The "Ally Kids Day 2025: Outer Space" allows children to explore space through exhibitions and attractions at The Crystal (Ekamai-Ramindra, Ratchaphruek and Chaiyaphruek, Plearnary, Amorini, I'm Park and Sammakorn Place Ramkhamhaeng. Saturday and Sunday.
Supreme Artist Hall: This art gallery in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district features several performances, cooking demonstrations, and art workshops.
Central Chonburi: The “Aquatic World” event at this shopping mall in Muang district highlights showcases of aquatic animals, mermaid shows and several activities. Until Sunday.
Central Si Racha: Children are invited to greet more than 30 deer in the area inspired by Todaiji Temple in Japan’s Nara prefecture. From today (January 9) to Sunday.
Central Chiangmai Airport: This event in Chiang Mai’s Muang district features four missions for special prizes, as well as various attractions and activities. Saturday and Sunday.
Central Hatyai: The event in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district highlights a large inflatable playground, magic and juggling shows, and showcases of military equipment, cannons and fire trucks by provincial agencies. Saturday and Sunday.
The Mall Korat: The “Fantasy Adventure” features a giant slide, a ball pool and a laser maze, as well as art and craft activities. Saturday and Sunday.
Jungceylon: The “Jungceylon Kids Day 2025 x Giant Dog” in Phuket’s Patong area features showcases of more than 20 dogs, including Newfoundland, Caucasian Shepherd, Alaskan Malamute and Pomeranian species. Friday to Sunday.