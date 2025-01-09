Affordable ‘Homes for Thais’ up for grabs from Jan 20

Thais earning less than 50,000 baht per month are being handed the chance to own an affordable condo or house in the city under the government’s “Baan Pheu Khon Thai” (Homes for Thais) project, with registration open from January 20.

The project will provide fully furnished units near urban centres, using land owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Wednesday. Mortgage payments will start at about 4,000 baht per month.

Four pilot locations have been chosen for the project: Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, Pathum Thani’s Chiang Rak area, around Thonburi Railway Station in Bangkok, and in Chiang Mai’s Muang district.