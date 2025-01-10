Two Chinese nationals arrested in mobile phone scam

He said AIS alerted the police that the suspects have been driving a car around shopping malls and communities in Bangkok to illegally send SMS signals to mobile phones in the radius, masquerading as an official message from AIS.

The message will urge receivers to click on the included link, which will install malicious applications to siphon personal information from the phones, Trirong said.

Upon receiving a tip-off, police and AIS engineers used a tracking device to locate the suspects’ vehicle in the Ramintra, Sukhumvit and Thonburi areas, until they detected a Honda CRV from which the signal was sent.

Officials followed the vehicle to the apartment in Soi Nuanchan 60 and arrested Li, 49, and Zhu, 47 (last names withheld), of Chinese nationality, said Trirong.