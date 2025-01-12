Govt boasts 93% of over 500,000 criminal cases solved last year

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2025

The Thai government reports solving 93% of over 500,000 criminal cases in 2024.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) managed to solve and make arrests in 93% of over 500,000 criminal cases last year, in line with the government’s policy to crack down on crime, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, stated that the RTP delivered a satisfactory performance, making arrests in 479,516 cases out of more than 500,000 complaints received between 1 January and 26 December last year.

Karom said the arrests were categorised into five main groups:

1. Criminal Cases: 5 Categories, Total 218,421 Cases

  • Arrests made: 196,148 cases
  • Suspects: 237,223 people

2 Drug Suppression: A Key Urgent Policy of the Government

The Royal Thai Police established a Drug Suppression Operations Centre to ensure continuous action, handling:

  • Total cases: 249,029
  • Arrests made: 241,607 cases
  • Suspects: 250,878 people

3 Specialised Crimes
Examples include violations under the Child Protection Act and the National Forest Reserve Act:

  • Arrests made: 8,050 cases
  • Suspects: 9,422 people

4 Technology-Related Crime and Online Gambling Suppression

Arrests were categorised as follows:

  • Financial fraud (online scams): 2,901 cases; Suspects: 2,896
  • Online sales fraud and illegal goods: 4,858 cases; Suspects: 4,973
  • Fake news and violations of the Computer Crimes Act: 6,117 cases; Suspects: 5,857
  • Sexual exploitation of children and women via the internet, and human trafficking: 340 cases; Suspects: 445
  • Online gambling and other transnational crimes: 15,395 cases; Suspects: 15,885
  • Crimes involving "ghost SIMs" and mule accounts: 3,669 cases; Suspects: 3,579

5 Other Crimes

  • Arrests made: 431 cases
  • Suspects: 826 people
     

 

