Govt boasts 93% of over 500,000 criminal cases solved last year

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) managed to solve and make arrests in 93% of over 500,000 criminal cases last year, in line with the government’s policy to crack down on crime, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, stated that the RTP delivered a satisfactory performance, making arrests in 479,516 cases out of more than 500,000 complaints received between 1 January and 26 December last year.

Karom said the arrests were categorised into five main groups:

1. Criminal Cases: 5 Categories, Total 218,421 Cases