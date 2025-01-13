One Malaysian, nine thais injured in Pattani bomb attack

A Malaysian tourist and nine Thai policemen and defence volunteers were injured when insurgents detonated a homemade bomb hidden in a motorcycle parked next to a police station in Pattani’s Muang district on Monday morning.

Police reported that the explosion occurred at 8:20 am on Soi TK Park, off Pattani Pirom Road, beside the Muang Pattani police station.

According to the authorities, the bomb was apparently concealed inside a motorcycle that insurgents had parked on the soi. It was reportedly detonated using a timing device.