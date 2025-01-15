Paetongtarn to visit Thailand\'s Deep South amid volatile situation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled to visit three southern border provinces on Thursday, shortly after two bomb attacks in Pattani and Narathiwat that claimed two lives and injured several others.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated on Wednesday that Paetongtarn would visit Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat primarily to monitor progress on the development of basic infrastructure, including roads, and to meet local religious leaders and discuss issues with fishing boat operators.

Her first stop will be at Princess of Naradhiwas University in Narathiwat’s Mueang district, where she will meet students and their parents attending a debt restructuring fair at the university.