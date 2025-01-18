Hundreds of residents evacuated as fire breaks out at a landfill

A fire broke out at a privately-operated landfill in Thesabal Bang Pu Soi 37 in Thai Ban Mai subdistrict of Samut Prakan province at around 2.30pm on Friday.

The blaze, which has engulfed the area in black smoke, was yet to be extinguished as of reporting time.

Firefighters have spent over 20 hours controlling the flames but have yet to put it out. They expected to reach the burning source in the inner area of the landfill and extinguish the flame today.

Residents in nearby areas have been evacuated to the Sea Complex Convention & Community Hall, where officials have set up a temporary shelter capable of accommodating 400 persons, with food and water provided.