Hundreds of residents evacuated as fire breaks out at a landfill

A fire broke out at a privately-operated landfill in Thesabal Bang Pu Soi 37 in Thai Ban Mai subdistrict of Samut Prakan province at around 2.30pm on Friday.
The blaze, which has engulfed the area in black smoke, was yet to be extinguished as of reporting time.
Firefighters have spent over 20 hours controlling the flames but have yet to put it out. They expected to reach the burning source in the inner area of the landfill and extinguish the flame today.
Residents in nearby areas have been evacuated to the Sea Complex Convention & Community Hall, where officials have set up a temporary shelter capable of accommodating 400 persons, with food and water provided.
Nathamol Linthong, 54, a villager, said she had to evacuate her entire family out of her house, which is not far from the landfill. One of her bed-ridden relatives had difficulty breathing due to the smoke, she added.
Ekaluck Srichomphant, deputy Bang Pu mayor, said the Bang Pu subdistrict office has converted its meeting hall into a temporary shelter for 2,000 people, who he expected would be evacuated today. The hall is fully air-conditioned and has access to food and water, he said.
The deputy mayor urged affected residents to evacuate to the shelters and follow the latest situation updates closely.
He added that security officers would be patrolling the evacuated houses to make sure that people’s properties are safe while the owners are away.