Chinese man suspected of defrauding public of 112 million yuan extradited

Yan fled to Thailand after being accused of unlawfully receiving public savings without a licence. He had promised investors high returns through his online loan app.

On 16 September last year, the OAG’s Foreign Affairs Division sought an arrest warrant for Yan from the Criminal Court, which was then passed on to the Royal Thai Police for execution.

Yan was arrested on 19 September last year, and on 28 October, the Criminal Court ordered his detention while the extradition case against him was processed.

Following a court ruling in favour of extradition, Yan was returned to China on 16 January.

