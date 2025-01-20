Chinese man suspected of defrauding public of 112 million yuan extradited

Thailand has extradited a Chinese man to face charges of public fraud involving 112 million yuan (approximately 527.769 million baht) in China, a senior public prosecutor announced on Monday.
Paowithoo Virawat, a public prosecutor at the Foreign Affairs Division of the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), said that Yan Tianxi was handed over to Shanghai economic police at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on 16 January.
Paowithoo stated that Chinese authorities had requested assistance from Thai police to locate and arrest Yan, who was accused of deceiving Chinese citizens into investing 112 million yuan in his online loan application.
Yan fled to Thailand after being accused of unlawfully receiving public savings without a licence. He had promised investors high returns through his online loan app.
On 16 September last year, the OAG’s Foreign Affairs Division sought an arrest warrant for Yan from the Criminal Court, which was then passed on to the Royal Thai Police for execution.
Yan was arrested on 19 September last year, and on 28 October, the Criminal Court ordered his detention while the extradition case against him was processed.
Following a court ruling in favour of extradition, Yan was returned to China on 16 January.