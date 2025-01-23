Police bust smuggling ring after rescuing baby orangutans

Acting on a tip-off, police searched the parked truck in Muang district at 10pm and discovered six apes caged in the back. The driver and passenger were arrested and the truck was escorted to Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) headquarters in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district for inspection. DNP officials found a lar gibbon, two black crested gibbons and three orangutans in the truck.

After questioning the suspects, police and wildlife officials raided a house in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, where they found two red pandas, seven cotton-top tamarin monkeys, a mongoose, and a red-whiskered bulbul. Two additional suspects were arrested at the address and all four were charged with smuggling a total of 17 wild animals.