40 Chinese-run Chonburi firms raided for alleged money laundering  

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) on Monday raided five locations in Chonburi and seized assets from dozens of Chinese companies suspected of laundering money for Chinese-run call centre gangs. The raids were part of Operation Dragon Slayer, carried out by the ECSD Sub-division 3.

Police said they have suspected that some 40 Chinese companies had laundered money for the call-centre gangs, exchanging crypto currency for baht. The money was used to purchase pool villas and rent them to Chinese tourists.