1.9 million illegal steroid tablets seized in Bangkok bust

A joint operation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on January 24 led to the dismantling of a major illegal steroid production facility in Bangkok.

In the crackdown, officials seized over 1.9 million unregistered Dexamethasone tablets, the authorities told the press on Wednesday.

Dexamethasone, a potent steroid classified as a “controlled substance” in Thailand, requires a prescription for legal use. Investigations revealed that the substance was being illegally produced and distributed, with some ending up in various health products, including herbal remedies, drinks and cosmetics.

