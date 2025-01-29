1.9 million illegal steroid tablets seized in Bangkok bust

A joint operation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on January 24 led to the dismantling of a major illegal steroid production facility in Bangkok.
In the crackdown, officials seized over 1.9 million unregistered Dexamethasone tablets, the authorities told the press on Wednesday.
Dexamethasone, a potent steroid classified as a “controlled substance” in Thailand, requires a prescription for legal use. Investigations revealed that the substance was being illegally produced and distributed, with some ending up in various health products, including herbal remedies, drinks and cosmetics.
FDA secretary-general Surachoke Tangwiwat said he was concerned about the widespread misuse of steroids, highlighting the potential for severe health consequences such as stomach ulcers, kidney failure and skin damage.
He emphasised that the illegal addition of steroids to health products often involves misleading claims of rapid and effective treatment for various ailments, from pain and asthma to even cancer.
“Misuse of steroids poses a significant threat to public health. Not only do they offer no genuine cure, but their long-term use can have devastating effects on the body,” said Dr Withit Sarideechaikul, FDA’s deputy secretary-general.
The FDA has implemented strict regulations on steroid production and distribution, including mandatory prescriptions and stringent reporting requirements for licensed producers. However, the recent bust underscores the ongoing challenge of combating the illegal trade in these substances.
Both the FDA and CIB urge the public to be careful when purchasing health products, especially those that make exaggerated claims. Consumers are advised to verify the authenticity of the products through official FDA channels and report any suspicious activities.
The operation reflects the Thai authorities’ efforts to protect the public.