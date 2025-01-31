Thai border force nabs 5 Chinese sneaking from Myanmar scam hub

Myawaddy is notorious as a hub of Chinese-run casinos and telecom scams that have trafficked people from China and neighbouring countries as forced labour. It made headlines in early January when Chinese actor Wang Xing was trafficked to the city via Thailand and detained in a scam compound. News of his kidnapping and rescue triggered an online petition in China listing over 1,500 Chinese citizens suspected of being trafficked and detained by the Myanmar border scams.

Amid a wave of Thai travel cancellations in China, PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered an AI-generated speech in Mandarin to assure Chinese visitors they would be safe in Thailand.