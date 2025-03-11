Thai Prison Opens Cell of Dead Police Chief, Clarifies Detention Conditions

The Thai Department of Corrections has opened the cell where former Pol Col Thitisan "Joe Ferrari" Utthanaphon died on Tuesday, offering the media a glimpse into the conditions of his detention at Klong Prem Central Prison.

The move aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death and distinguish between standard isolation and more severe solitary confinement.

Pol Lt Col Shane Kanjanapach, deputy director-general of the Department of Corrections, led journalists through Zone 5 of the prison, highlighting the isolation cell where Thitisan, 43, was held.

Thitisan, the former superintendent of Nakhon Sawan City Police Station, was accused of torturing a drug suspect to death. He died by suicide on Friday, 7th March.

The media were first shown the sleeping quarters in Zone 5, including the isolation cell, number 50, where Utthanaphon had been detained.

While journalists were permitted to view the cell's interior, they were not allowed entry as it remains a scene of investigation. Thitisan's personal belongings, including a sleeping mat, water container, toiletries, and sandals, were still present.

