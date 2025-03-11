Thai Prison Opens Cell of Dead Police Chief, Clarifies Detention Conditions

The Thai Department of Corrections has opened the cell where former Pol Col Thitisan "Joe Ferrari" Utthanaphon died on Tuesday, offering the media a glimpse into the conditions of his detention at Klong Prem Central Prison.
The move aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death and distinguish between standard isolation and more severe solitary confinement.
Pol Lt Col Shane Kanjanapach, deputy director-general of the Department of Corrections, led journalists through Zone 5 of the prison, highlighting the isolation cell where Thitisan, 43, was held.
Thitisan, the former superintendent of Nakhon Sawan City Police Station, was accused of torturing a drug suspect to death. He died by suicide on Friday, 7th March.
The media were first shown the sleeping quarters in Zone 5, including the isolation cell, number 50, where Utthanaphon had been detained.
While journalists were permitted to view the cell's interior, they were not allowed entry as it remains a scene of investigation. Thitisan's personal belongings, including a sleeping mat, water container, toiletries, and sandals, were still present.
Adjacent cell number 51 was subsequently opened for inspection. This cell, previously occupied by an LGBTQ+ inmate who had since been relocated, was empty, featuring a squat toilet and water basin. It was equipped with an exhaust fan and a ceiling fan.
Officials pointed out the iron bar on the cell door, where Thitisan used a towel to end his life.
Prison officials explained that isolation cell placement is at the discretion of the prison authorities. Some cells house multiple inmates, while others accommodate individuals alone. In the case of cell 51, the former occupant had requested single occupancy.
The tour then moved to Zone 1, which houses the solitary confinement unit. This single-storey building contains 10 individual cells within a separate fenced compound. These cells, similar in layout to the Zone 5 isolation cells, feature a squat toilet and water basin but are equipped only with an exhaust fan.
Pol Lt Col Shane emphasised the varying degrees of severity in the prison system. The most stringent are the Super Max facilities, reserved for repeat offenders within the prison system.
Solitary confinement, as found in Zone 1, involves 24-hour isolation for 30 days, divided into two 15-day periods with a five-day break in between. Inmates in solitary confinement are denied visitation from family or lawyers.
"Thitisan was held in an isolation cell in Zone 5, which is less restrictive than solitary confinement," Pol Lt Col Shane stated. "These cells are used for inmates awaiting trial in higher courts."
Isolation cells allow for some interaction, with inmates permitted to meet with family and lawyers and to spend at least two hours daily in a communal area. Communal cells, the least restrictive, allow inmates to live together, watch television, and participate in daily activities.
Officials clarified that Thitisan was in an isolation cell, not solitary confinement, as previously reported.
Inmate placement is determined by a prison committee, with the prison commander making the final decision. Thitisan’s placement was partly voluntary and partly due to a conflict with guards in Zone 7, which led to a disciplinary investigation. The commander then decided to isolate him.
Pol Lt Col Shane reiterated that Thitisan’s death was not the result of foul play, a claim supported by forensic evidence.
Regarding the petition from Thitisan’s sister for the prison commander's removal, Pol Lt Col Shane stated that such transfers are within the purview of the Permanent Secretary or the Director-General of the Department of Corrections. He assured that all parties would be treated fairly.