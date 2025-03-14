Thailand’s gender disparity in AI education raises concerns

Thailand is experiencing a surge in the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI), but a significant gender disparity threatens to undermine the nation’s technological progress.

While women make up half of all online learners, they account for only 30% of GenAI course enrolments, reflecting global trends. This underrepresentation raises concerns about equitable access to AI opportunities as Thailand aims to solidify its position as a regional technology hub.

Despite the gap, Thai women are increasingly interested in AI skills. In 2024, female GenAI course enrolmentts surged by 370%, nearly doubling the 191% growth among male learners. The government, through its National AI Strategy and Action Plan (2022-2027), is actively integrating AI into education and industry to address this divide.

However, several barriers persist. Data from Coursera reveals that women often lack confidence, favouring introductory courses over advanced ones. Time constraints, especially from caregiving responsibilities and unclear career pathways, further hinder their progress.

Many women struggle to see the relevance of AI in their careers, engaging more when it's linked to practical fields like healthcare and education. A lack of female role models also discourages participation.

