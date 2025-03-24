Pathumwan Institute of Technology shifts online after brawl

The incident occurred at 7.15pm on Saturday, involving around 20 students fighting from the second to the fourth floors of the shopping complex, injuring five students and one security officer.
In response, the Higher Education Ministry has ordered executives of Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai Campus, and Pathumwan Institute of Technology to investigate and take disciplinary action against those involved.
Pathumwan Institute of Technology announced on Monday that students are banned from campus from March 18 to April 21 to prevent further violence and avoid unexpected incidents.
Violators will face punishment under the institute’s student discipline rules. If entry is necessary, students must seek permission from lecturers via the Line application, allowing deans to assign supervision.
Meanwhile, the institute will conduct online classes during this period. For subjects requiring practical training, lecturers and relevant agencies should adapt lessons using online examples or modify teaching methods accordingly.