Earthquake Scam Alert: Thieves Exploit Tremors with Fake SMS Links

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has issued a stark warning to the public regarding a surge in online scams exploiting the recent earthquake tremors felt across Thailand.

Criminals are sending fraudulent SMS messages containing malicious links, posing as earthquake alerts to steal personal data and financial information.

Following directives from Deputy Prime Minister and DE Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong, the ministry, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), has identified a pattern of cybercriminals capitalising on the public's heightened concern following the tremors originating from Myanmar. These tremors were felt across northern and southern Thailand, as well as in Bangkok.

The CIB has confirmed that these scammers are distributing SMS messages with embedded links, falsely claiming to provide earthquake updates.