Earthquake Scam Alert: Thieves Exploit Tremors with Fake SMS Links

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has issued a stark warning to the public regarding a surge in online scams exploiting the recent earthquake tremors felt across Thailand.
Criminals are sending fraudulent SMS messages containing malicious links, posing as earthquake alerts to steal personal data and financial information.
Following directives from Deputy Prime Minister and DE Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong, the ministry, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), has identified a pattern of cybercriminals capitalising on the public's heightened concern following the tremors originating from Myanmar. These tremors were felt across northern and southern Thailand, as well as in Bangkok.
The CIB has confirmed that these scammers are distributing SMS messages with embedded links, falsely claiming to provide earthquake updates.
These links, however, are designed to install malware that can steal banking details, passwords, and other sensitive personal information.
Wetang Phuangsap, spokesperson for the DE Ministry, urged citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to the "Four No's" when receiving suspicious SMS messages: "Do not click the link, do not believe the message, do not rush into any action, and do not transfer any money."
He emphasised that any SMS messages from unknown or untrusted sources, particularly those related to the earthquake, should be treated with extreme caution. Victims are encouraged to report suspicious SMS messages to the DE Ministry immediately.
Reports can be made by calling 1212, contacting the ETDA Online Problem Assistance and Management Center, or visiting the Anti-Fake News Center website at www.antifakenewscenter.com.
Furthermore, the public can report any form of fake news or online crime via the 24-hour hotline at 1111, through the Line ID: @antifakenewscenter, or by visiting the Anti-Fake News Center website.