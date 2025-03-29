Understanding the Richter Scale: How Earthquake Strength is Measured and What It Means

The recent 8.2 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, which sent tremors across Thailand and neighbouring countries, has highlighted the importance of understanding how earthquake strength is measured.

The Richter scale, a widely used tool, provides a way to quantify the energy released during these seismic events.

Developed by Charles F. Richter in 1935, the Richter scale is a logarithmic scale.

This means that each whole number increase on the scale represents a tenfold increase in the amplitude of the seismic waves and roughly a 31.6-fold increase in the energy released.

Therefore, an 8.0 magnitude earthquake releases significantly more energy than a 7.0 magnitude quake.