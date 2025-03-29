Mother\'s Tearful Plea for Missing Son in Collapsed Bangkok Building

In a small village in Nong Khai, a mother's heart breaks as she prays for the safe return of her son, a construction worker trapped in the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok.

The family's anguish is palpable, their hope clinging to the faint possibility of his survival amidst the rubble.

Chairat Charoenkiat, 47, a hardworking and devoted family man, was at the construction site when the devastating earthquake struck.

His sister, Boonlorm Krajangjit, described him as the family's "pillar," a man who diligently cared for his parents and siblings.

"He's a good man," she said, her voice trembling. "He always looked after us."

