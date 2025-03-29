Mother\'s Tearful Plea for Missing Son in Collapsed Bangkok Building

In a small village in Nong Khai, a mother's heart breaks as she prays for the safe return of her son, a construction worker trapped in the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok.
The family's anguish is palpable, their hope clinging to the faint possibility of his survival amidst the rubble.
Chairat Charoenkiat, 47, a hardworking and devoted family man, was at the construction site when the devastating earthquake struck.
His sister, Boonlorm Krajangjit, described him as the family's "pillar," a man who diligently cared for his parents and siblings.
"He's a good man," she said, her voice trembling. "He always looked after us."
The family's ordeal began when news of the building's collapse reached them. Frantic attempts to contact Chairat proved futile. With no other means of communication, Boonlorm turned to social media, posting his picture in a desperate plea for information.
"We just want to know he's safe," she explained, her eyes filled with worry.
On Saturday evening, Boonlorm travelled to Bangkok by public transport in order to be closer to the search efforts.
She hopes to be on hand should her brother be found, and the authorities need to contact relatives. Just days before the disaster, they had spoken, discussing his potential return home for the Songkran festival.
As Boonlorm spoke, their mother wept silently, her hands raised in prayer, beseeching divine intervention for her son's safety. The family has also sought solace in local temples, praying for a miracle.
"We're just hoping," Boonlorm said, her voice barely a whisper. "We're hoping he'll be alright."