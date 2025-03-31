Fury Erupts Over THB100,000 Chairs in Collapsed Thai Audit Office Building

A public outcry has erupted in Thailand after documents surfaced online revealing the exorbitant cost of furniture procured for the newly constructed State Audit Office (SAO) building, which tragically collapsed during the recent earthquake.
The documents, shared by the prominent Facebook page "Watch Dog Operation", allege that meeting room chairs were purchased for nearly 100,000 Thai baht each.
The controversy comes in the wake of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28th, which originated in Myanmar and caused significant tremors in Bangkok. The under-construction SAO building in the Chatuchak district suffered a catastrophic collapse, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.
The "Watch Dog Operation" post, which cites information from the "STRONG Anti-Corruption Club of Thailand", detailed a list of allegedly inflated furniture prices, including:
The revelation of these prices has sparked widespread anger online, with netizens expressing outrage at the perceived extravagance, especially in light of the building's collapse and the resulting casualties.
In response, the SAO issued a statement on March 30th, expressing condolences for the victims of the collapse and detailing the building's construction project.
The statement emphasised that the construction was conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, with a focus on structural integrity and earthquake resistance.
The SAO denied allegations of structural design changes and claimed that the building was constructed according to the original plans. They also stressed the transparency of the procurement process, stating that the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder.
However, the statement did not directly address the specific allegations regarding the inflated furniture prices, further fueling public discontent. The SAO said that they will work with all related parties to assist those affected by the tragedy.
The collapse of the SAO building has raised serious questions about construction standards and procurement practices in Thailand, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.