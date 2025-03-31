Fury Erupts Over THB100,000 Chairs in Collapsed Thai Audit Office Building

A public outcry has erupted in Thailand after documents surfaced online revealing the exorbitant cost of furniture procured for the newly constructed State Audit Office (SAO) building, which tragically collapsed during the recent earthquake.

The documents, shared by the prominent Facebook page "Watch Dog Operation", allege that meeting room chairs were purchased for nearly 100,000 Thai baht each.

The controversy comes in the wake of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28th, which originated in Myanmar and caused significant tremors in Bangkok. The under-construction SAO building in the Chatuchak district suffered a catastrophic collapse, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

The "Watch Dog Operation" post, which cites information from the "STRONG Anti-Corruption Club of Thailand", detailed a list of allegedly inflated furniture prices, including: