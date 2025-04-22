Tawee vows: China cannot intervene in legal cases against CREC

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong affirmed on Tuesday that the Chinese government would not be permitted to interfere in ongoing legal proceedings involving China Railway No.10 (CREC) (Thailand) Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China’s state-owned China Railway Group.

CREC Director’s Statement Will Not Affect Investigations

Tawee made the declaration following reports that Chuanling Zhang, director of CREC Thailand, had informed investigators from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) that he was an official appointed by the Chinese state firm to oversee its Thai operations.

Zhang also stated that the parent company had authorised a budget of 120 million baht to compensate victims affected by a building collapse involving the ITD-CREC joint venture.