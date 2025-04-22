Somsak to inspect Thai Pavilion at Osaka Expo following criticism

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Tuesday that he would visit the Thai Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo 2025 to see for himself whether its presentation was as poor as alleged by some Thai firms.

Somsak stated he would personally inspect the presentation, organised by the Department of Health Service Support, following accusations on social media that it failed to meet international standards.

Among the critics were Dr Anchalin Pannika, president of TQM Alpha Plc, and Kriengkrai Kanjanapokin, founder and CEO of Index Creative Village Plc. They described the pavilion’s display as resembling a school project and not up to the standards of a global event.