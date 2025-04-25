Authorities raid counterfeit cough syrup facility in Ayutthaya

The raid followed reports of widespread illegal mixing of cough syrup, antihistamines, and other medications with kratom-infused water to create an intoxicating and addictive drink known as 4X100. This has led to an increase in unauthorised production and sale of such drugs.

The operation involved sourcing ingredients, raw materials and packaging from various locations, then manufacturing the syrup at a warehouse in the Moo 4 neighbourhood.

The product was subsequently bottled at another warehouse around 500 metres away in Moo 2. The workforce reportedly included migrant labourers, and the production sites were frequently relocated to avoid detection.

Authorities also found that the operation was part of a large-scale network contracted to produce and supply counterfeit cough syrup to other groups in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and surrounding provinces.

The Consumer Protection Police Division had previously conducted raids on this network in August 2024 and January 2025, but the offenders continued their illegal activities.