Authorities raid counterfeit cough syrup facility in Ayutthaya

Officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided two warehouses in the Uthai district.
They seized over 172,000 bottles of counterfeit cough syrup, along with machinery, equipment, tools, and a large quantity of raw materials. The total value of the seized items is estimated at more than 20 million baht.
The raid followed reports of widespread illegal mixing of cough syrup, antihistamines, and other medications with kratom-infused water to create an intoxicating and addictive drink known as 4X100. This has led to an increase in unauthorised production and sale of such drugs.
The operation involved sourcing ingredients, raw materials and packaging from various locations, then manufacturing the syrup at a warehouse in the Moo 4 neighbourhood.
The product was subsequently bottled at another warehouse around 500 metres away in Moo 2. The workforce reportedly included migrant labourers, and the production sites were frequently relocated to avoid detection.
Authorities also found that the operation was part of a large-scale network contracted to produce and supply counterfeit cough syrup to other groups in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and surrounding provinces.
The Consumer Protection Police Division had previously conducted raids on this network in August 2024 and January 2025, but the offenders continued their illegal activities.
In response, the police coordinated efforts with the FDA and the Provincial Public Health Office, obtaining court approval to conduct the search. This led to the confiscation of counterfeit cough syrup and the machinery used in its production.
Officials are now gathering further evidence to prosecute those involved. They are expected to face charges of "unauthorised production and sale of pharmaceuticals" and "production and sale of counterfeit drugs".