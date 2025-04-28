Summer storms batter Bangkok, Hail hits North and Northeast

Summer storm hits Bangkok, 40% Chance of rain today

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast for April 28, 2025, Bangkok is experiencing a summer storm, with a 40% chance of rainfall today. In the North and Northeast, hailstorms and strong winds are expected. People are advised to avoid travelling through storm-affected areas.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will face summer storms characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and occasional lightning. Residents in affected areas should exercise caution and avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards. Travellers should avoid routes prone to repeated flooding, particularly low-lying areas where short-term flooding may occur due to poor drainage.

Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare measures to protect crops and livestock from potential damage. Everyone is encouraged to maintain their health as weather conditions change.