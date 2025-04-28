Summer storms batter Bangkok, Hail hits North and Northeast

Summer storm hits Bangkok, 40% Chance of rain today
According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast for April 28, 2025, Bangkok is experiencing a summer storm, with a 40% chance of rainfall today. In the North and Northeast, hailstorms and strong winds are expected. People are advised to avoid travelling through storm-affected areas.
Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will face summer storms characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and occasional lightning. Residents in affected areas should exercise caution and avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards. Travellers should avoid routes prone to repeated flooding, particularly low-lying areas where short-term flooding may occur due to poor drainage.
Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare measures to protect crops and livestock from potential damage. Everyone is encouraged to maintain their health as weather conditions change.
These weather patterns are due to a moderate high-pressure system from China covering Vietnam and the South China Sea, resulting in southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the North and upper Northeast of Thailand, while hot weather persists over upper Thailand.
Meanwhile, the South will experience heavy rain in some areas due to southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are below 1 metre but can rise above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to avoid navigating through storm-affected regions.
Thailand Weather Forecast (6am on Monday (April 28) – 6am on Tuesday (April 29)
Bangkok and Vicinity
Hot conditions overall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in 40% of the area.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 35–37°C
Southerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern Region
Generally hot with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail in 60% of the area, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 24–27°C
Maximum temperature: 36–39°C
Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Generally hot with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail in 60% of the area, particularly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
Maximum temperature: 36–38°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Central Region
Generally hot with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and some hail in 40% of the area, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, and Kanchanaburi.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 36–38°C
Southerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region
Thunderstorms and gusty winds in 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Minimum temperature: 24–28°C
Maximum temperature: 32–36°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–30 km/h
Waves less than 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (East Coast)
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.
Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–30 km/h
Waves below 1 metre; over 2 metres during thunderstorms
Southern Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some parts, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.
Minimum temperature: 24–27°C
Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
Southeasterly winds at 10–30 km/h
Waves below 1 metre; offshore waves about 1 metre and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas