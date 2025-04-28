Five earthquakes shake Myanmar and Northern Thailand on Monday

MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025

Five earthquakes struck Myanmar and Northern Thailand on Monday morning, with the strongest measuring 4.3 in magnitude at 8.28am.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division, four of the quakes had their epicentres in Myanmar, while one occurred in Tham Lot subdistrict, Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.

The recorded earthquakes are as follows:

  • 8.28am: A 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at latitude 19.234°N, longitude 96.349°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres in Myanmar.
  • 8.12am: A 1.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at latitude 19.487°N, longitude 98.313°E, at a depth of 5 kilometres in Tham Lot subdistrict, Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand.
  • 3.32am: A 2.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at latitude 19.957°N, longitude 96.529°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres in Myanmar.
  • 1.43am: A 2.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at latitude 18.631°N, longitude 96.475°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres in Myanmar.
  • 0.04am: A 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at latitude 21.537°N, longitude 98.510°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres in Myanmar.

Five earthquakes shake Myanmar and Northern Thailand on Monday

There have been no reports of damage or injuries resulting from the earthquakes so far, the division said. Nevertheless, relevant authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely and have urged the public to stay updated with official announcements.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy