Five earthquakes shake Myanmar and Northern Thailand on Monday

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division, four of the quakes had their epicentres in Myanmar, while one occurred in Tham Lot subdistrict, Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
The recorded earthquakes are as follows:
There have been no reports of damage or injuries resulting from the earthquakes so far, the division said. Nevertheless, relevant authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely and have urged the public to stay updated with official announcements.