THB10 million worth of illegal pig intestines seized at warehouse in Samut Sakhon

Authorities on Monday raided an unregistered warehouse in the Om Noi subdistrict, Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon province, following intelligence that pig intestines illegally imported from China were being stored there.

The operation was a joint effort between the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Department of Livestock Development to crack down on illegal food imports.

Police arrested a Thai woman identified only as Chawadol, who is believed to be the owner or lessor of the warehouse. Officers seized 514 barrels of unidentified salted animal intestines, weighing approximately 41,120 kilograms, with an estimated value of over 10 million baht.

Conditions inside the warehouse were described as appalling — an open-air structure filled with dust, dirty leaves, and animal entrails scattered across tables, emitting a strong foul odor. Officials stated that the setup failed to meet basic hygiene standards and posed serious contamination risks.