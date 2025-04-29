LGBTQIA+ community emerges as Thailand’s new economic powerhouse, generating over THB 152 billion

More than 5.9 million LGBTQIA+ individuals—about 9% of Thailand’s population—are emerging as a “new economic powerhouse,” expected to generate over 152 billion baht in revenue, according to new research from Mahidol University’s College of Management (CMMU).

Prasert Thanatchoktawee, advisor to the marketing program at CMMU, shared findings from the study “Love Wins Marketing: Decoding LGBTQIA+ Consumer Insights in the Era of Marriage Equality,” revealing that with the Equal Marriage Act taking effect earlier this year, Thailand's LGBTQIA+ population will play a significant role in boosting the economy.

The study projects an influx of 4 million LGBTQIA+ tourists, contributing 152 billion baht and raising Thailand’s GDP by 0.3%. Additionally, Thailand ranks in the top quartile of LGBTQIA+-friendly travel destinations among 213 countries, further fueling this growth.