LGBTQIA+ community emerges as Thailand’s new economic powerhouse, generating over THB 152 billion

TUESDAY, APRIL 29, 2025

The study projects an influx of 4 million LGBTQIA+ tourists, contributing 152 billion baht and raising Thailand’s GDP by 0.3%.

More than 5.9 million LGBTQIA+ individuals—about 9% of Thailand’s population—are emerging as a “new economic powerhouse,” expected to generate over 152 billion baht in revenue, according to new research from Mahidol University’s College of Management (CMMU).

Prasert Thanatchoktawee, advisor to the marketing program at CMMU, shared findings from the study “Love Wins Marketing: Decoding LGBTQIA+ Consumer Insights in the Era of Marriage Equality,” revealing that with the Equal Marriage Act taking effect earlier this year, Thailand's LGBTQIA+ population will play a significant role in boosting the economy.

The study projects an influx of 4 million LGBTQIA+ tourists, contributing 152 billion baht and raising Thailand’s GDP by 0.3%. Additionally, Thailand ranks in the top quartile of LGBTQIA+-friendly travel destinations among 213 countries, further fueling this growth.

Key insights from the study:

1. Marriage & Partnership

  • 56.1% of LGBTQIA+ individuals want a wedding ceremony.
  • 48.7% prefer hosting at hotels, especially 64.9% of Gay Gen Z.
  • Medium-sized weddings (50–100 guests) are most popular (54.4%), with average budgets between 300,000–500,000 baht.
  • Notably, 4.7% plan to spend over 1 million baht, mostly Gay Gen Z.

2. Travel & Honeymoon

  • 51.8% plan to take a honeymoon after marriage.
  • 35.2% of lesbians, especially Gen Y, favor Asia (46.9%) for honeymoons.
  • Preferred accommodations: Private villas (40.6%), luxury hotels (31.3%).
  • Annual travel budget averages 20,000–50,000 baht, with gay Gen Y being the highest spenders.
  • 54% of gay Gen Z prefer using travel agencies for honeymoon planning.

3. Family Planning & Parenthood

  • 54% plan to have children within 2 years of marriage, especially lesbian Gen Z.
  • 12.9% intend to use reproductive cell banks.
  • Popular fertility options include: IVF (300,000–500,000 baht), surrogacy (1–2.5 million+ baht), adoption (5,000–10,000 baht).
  • Planned child-related expenses typically fall between 500,000–1,000,000 baht.

4. Housing & Financial Planning

  • 54% plan to buy property, mainly detached houses (79.1%) or moving in with partners (20.9%).
  • Average budget: 3–5 million baht.
  • Lesbian Gen Z shows high interest in condos (44%), while gay Gen Z prefers detached houses.
  • 86% seek mortgage rates under 5%, though some accept up to 10%.
  • Financial priorities differ: Lesbians focus on home ownership, gays on vehicles, and others on retirement and gender-affirming procedures.

5. Health & Insurance

  • 48.6% spend 10,000–30,000 baht annually on insurance.
  • Gay Gen Y: Highest demand for health insurance.
  • Lesbian Gen Y: Prefer life insurance with designated beneficiaries.
  • Gay Gen Z: Travel insurance is most in-demand.
  • Lesbians (8.7%) show more interest in gender-affirming surgery than gays (3.5%).
  • Mental health, sexual wellness, and general check-ups are also important.

6. Consumer Behavior & Brand Attitudes

  • 77% prioritize price and quality when choosing products/services.
  • Gay Gen Y: Quality over price.
  • Lesbian Gen Y: Brand image is more influential.
  • Others Gen Y: 61% are highly price-sensitive.
  • 23% value brand experience, especially legal support, family planning, and LGBTQIA+-friendly healthcare.
  • Lesbian Gen Z leads in dating activity (77.8%), spending 2,000–5,000 baht/month, with 22.46% spending over 5,000 baht/month on dates.
