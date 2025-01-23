Thai PM hails Equal Marriage Act as a victory for love and equality

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday expressed her gratitude to all parties who have been advocating for the enactment of the Equal Marriage Act, which came into effect on Thursday.

This landmark law makes Thailand the first Southeast Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage and the third in Asia after Taiwan and Nepal.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Thais,” she said. “From this day forward, every Thai citizen will be protected by law. All couples can now live with honour and dignity on Thai soil. After over two decades of legal battles, confronting prejudice and evolving societal values, this victory is the result of the collective efforts of all sectors.”

The premier further underscored her government’s commitment to ensuring all citizens, regardless of gender, are recognised equally.

“The legalisation of same-sex marriage marks the beginning of a societal transformation, demonstrating that Thai society acknowledges and respects diversity, including gender identity, sexual orientation, race and religion,” she said. “Everyone is entitled to equal rights and dignity, as differences should never be an excuse for discrimination.”

Paetongtarn called on all Thais to use this moment to show the world that Thailand embraces all forms of love and accepts sexual diversity, a fundamental principle of democracy.