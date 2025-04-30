Summer storms expected across upper Thailand and coastal waters

These conditions are due to a high-pressure system from China is extending to Vietnam and the South China Sea, leading to the confluence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds prevailing over the North and upper Northeast of Thailand, while a westerly trough from Myanmar is passing over the North and upper Northeast, the department said.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious of severe weather, avoid outdoor activities during storms, and stay away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damages to crops and livestock.

In the South, southeasterly wind continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, bringing reduced rainfall. Sea conditions will see waves below 1 metre in general but may exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should avoid thundershowers for safety, the department warned.