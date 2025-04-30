Summer storms expected across upper Thailand and coastal waters

These conditions are due to a high-pressure system from China is extending to Vietnam and the South China Sea, leading to the confluence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds prevailing over the North and upper Northeast of Thailand, while a westerly trough from Myanmar is passing over the North and upper Northeast, the department said.
Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious of severe weather, avoid outdoor activities during storms, and stay away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damages to crops and livestock.
In the South, southeasterly wind continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, bringing reduced rainfall. Sea conditions will see waves below 1 metre in general but may exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should avoid thundershowers for safety, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 30-35°C.
Northeast: Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 32-36°C.
Central: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 35-37°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao and Chonburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-37°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 35-37°C.