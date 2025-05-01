Online Claims of Illegal Driving Licence Sales to Chinese Nationals Spark Outrage

A social media storm has erupted following allegations of Thai driving licences being illegally bought and sold within online groups frequented by Chinese nationals.

The claims, which surfaced on the Facebook page "Social Credit 2.0," suggested that licences were being offered with a "100% legal" guarantee, supposedly bypassing the standard testing procedures.

Reports indicate that posts were discovered in a Facebook group titled "Thailand for Job Seekers (泰国找工作群)," a Mandarin-language forum for Chinese residents in Thailand.

Multiple users allegedly advertised the sale of various categories of Thai driving licences, asserting they could be issued "entirely legally" without the need for applicants to sit the required tests at the Department of Land Transport.