Motorists can apply for international driving licence via Paotang app

The Land Transport Department, in cooperation with Krungthai Bank Plc, is allowing motorists to seek international driving licences via the bank’s Paotang app.
LTD director-general Jirut Wisanjit said the department and KTB had developed an electronic filing system for motorists to apply for international driving licences without having to visit the department’s offices.
Jirut said motorists holding a valid Thai driving licence can apply for an international licence via the Paotang app, and the licence, if approved, would be delivered to their residence.
The electronic filing system would save time and travel expenses for motorists, Jirut added.
Jirut said more and more Thais were travelling abroad for work or to visit and they need an international driving licence if they want to drive in those countries.
He said in fiscal 2024, a total of 160,000 Thai motorists had applied for international driving licences.
To apply for an international driving licence via the Paotang app, motorists must upload a 5-megabyte digital full-frontal photo taken no longer than six months ago.
They must also have a passport not expiring in six months, and a driving licence, which will not expire in three months.
Jirut said the applicants must know which of the two treaties on road traffic – the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic, and 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic – that the countries where they want to drive have ratified.
When applying for an international driving licence, the motorists must select between the two conventions before they can proceed with the online application.
After selecting the convention, the motorists must fill the identity and information forms, upload their photo and fill their home address and pay the application fee.
If the system validates the eligibility of the motorists for an international driving licence, it will be mailed to their home.
Jirut said the electronic application system is linked to the database of the Land Transport, Provincial Administration, and Consular Affairs departments, as well as Thailand Post, for online validating.