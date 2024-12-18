Motorists can apply for international driving licence via Paotang app

The Land Transport Department, in cooperation with Krungthai Bank Plc, is allowing motorists to seek international driving licences via the bank’s Paotang app.

LTD director-general Jirut Wisanjit said the department and KTB had developed an electronic filing system for motorists to apply for international driving licences without having to visit the department’s offices.

Jirut said motorists holding a valid Thai driving licence can apply for an international licence via the Paotang app, and the licence, if approved, would be delivered to their residence.

The electronic filing system would save time and travel expenses for motorists, Jirut added.