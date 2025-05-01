Prosecutors drop Lese-Majeste charges against Paul Chambers

Following the review, the Director-General of Region 6 Prosecutors issued a non-prosecution order based on the recommendations and consensus of a special legal committee tasked with interpreting the enforcement of Article 112.

The same order applied to the computer-related charges.

As a result, the Phitsanulok Provincial Prosecutor will file a motion for Chambers’ release with the Phitsanulok Provincial Court, and the case file will be forwarded to the Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 6 for a determination on whether to challenge the non-prosecution order, in accordance with Article145/1 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Paul Chambers is a political analyst and academic specialising in Southeast Asian politics, particularly Thai civil-military relations.

He has served as a lecturer and researcher at several Thai universities, including Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, where he has been affiliated with the Centre of ASEAN Community Studies.

Chambers is known for his critical views on Thailand's military and monarchy and has authored numerous articles and papers on Thai political dynamics. His commentary has appeared in both academic publications and international media.

