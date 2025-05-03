From astronauts to influencers: How Gen Alpha Is redefining dream jobs

According to a recent survey, Generation Alpha is breaking away from traditional career ideals once cherished by Baby Boomers, embracing the influencer economy as the new path to success.
For these digital natives, becoming an influencer is no longer a far-fetched fantasy — it’s a tangible goal. Many dream of becoming the next MrBeast, known for his viral challenge videos, or Emma Chamberlain, a social media star turned entrepreneur and fashion icon.
Growing up with YouTube and TikTok game streams that rake in millions, Gen Alpha sees content creation not just as entertainment but as a lucrative, accessible career path. A US survey by social commerce platform Whop reveals that the majority of children aged 12–15 aspire to become YouTubers or TikTok creators — far more than those who want traditional jobs.
The Dream Job Has Changed: Welcome to the Creator Era
According to Whop’s data:
32% of Gen Alpha kids want to be YouTubers
21% dream of becoming TikTok creators
These platforms have already launched global stars like Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, and Khaby Lame — ordinary teens who became millionaires through short-form content. While these roles didn’t even exist 25 years ago, to today’s youth, they are both aspirational and achievable.
“Gen Alpha has grown up watching YouTubers who have turned content creation into highly lucrative careers. Unlike TV, movie, or sports celebrities, these digital figures feel more relatable and accessible, making the YouTuber career path seem achievable,” said Cameron Zoub, co-founder of Whop, in an interview with Fortune.
Traditional Careers Still Hold Some Appeal
Despite the influencer boom, not all children have abandoned traditional dreams. Whop’s survey found that:
20% still want to be doctors or nurses
15% aspire to be athletes
14% hope to become teachers
These choices are often influenced by parents or close family members in those professions.
“Traditional careers like doctors and lawyers will likely always hold a level of prestige and demand,” Zoub noted.“If Gen Alpha grows up seeing family members in traditional professions or interacting with inspiring figures in these roles, they may be more inclined to follow a similar path.”
But the influence of the digital world is undeniable. Kids today no longer view their parents as the sole breadwinners. A few scrolls through Instagram or TikTok can reveal people their age earning fortunes overnight.
Kids Are Already Monetizing Their Online Presence
Whop found that:
23% of Gen Alpha respondents had been contacted by brands for digital sponsorships
Nearly 30% are open to making money via content platforms
“When kids see creators like MrBeast or Twitch streamers earning big without a college degree or a 9-to-5 job, it makes the creator path seem fun — and real,” said Zoub.
Creative Dreams Take New Shapes
Alyssa Tucker, an elementary school teacher in New York and co-founder of the Instagram account @LiveFromSnackTime (800,000+ followers), asked her audience what their kids dream of becoming. The responses were as whimsical as they were revealing: from “Lady Gaga’s backup dancer,” to “snowplow driver,” to “a tree.”
These imaginative answers reflect a broader trend: kids are embracing creative tech-driven roles — not just as artists, but as game developers, content creators, and digital storytellers.
“Creativity used to mean drawing or painting. Now it’s making games, running a YouTube channel, or mastering TikTok,” Tucker told Fortune.
Top 10 Dream Jobs for Gen Alpha (US, 2024)
YouTuber – 32%
TikTok Creator – 21%
Doctor/Nurse – 20%
App/Game Developer – 19%
Entrepreneur – 17%
Artist – 16%
Professional Athlete – 15%
Online Streamer – 15%
Musician – 14%
Teacher – 14%
Screen Time as a Source of Income, Not Just Entertainment
According to Gallup, teens in the US spent an average of 4.8 hours daily on social media in 2023. But they’re not just scrolling — they’re creating.
83% have access to gaming consoles
90% use desktop or laptop computers
95% own a smartphone
Rather than seeing screen time as wasted, researchers found that many Gen Alpha teens are already turning digital activity into real income. In some cases, they’re earning money online well before reaching legal working age — through gaming, content creation, and sponsorships.
Conclusion
While some Gen Alpha kids still dream of becoming doctors, teachers, or athletes, the digital economy is reshaping what “success” looks like. Early sponsorships, the allure of internet fame, and accessible platforms are making online careers not just a dream, but often the first choice. As the creator economy grows, it’s clear that the next generation isn’t just consuming content — they’re building their futures around it.