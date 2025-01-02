Farewell Gen Alpha, welcome Gen Beta: the AI-first generation emerges

One significant change ushered in with the dawn of 2025 is the generational transition, marking the farewell of “Generation Alpha” and the arrival of the newcomer “Generation Beta”.

Generation Alpha comprises individuals born between 2010 and 2024. This group has emerged as a powerful demographic poised to bring unprecedented societal changes.

Experts describe them as a “mini millennial generation”, born into a world shaped by technology and having witnessed such historic events as the Covid-19 pandemic and the integration of artificial intelligence into daily life.