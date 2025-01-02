Farewell Gen Alpha, welcome Gen Beta: the AI-first generation emerges

One significant change ushered in with the dawn of 2025 is the generational transition, marking the farewell of “Generation Alpha” and the arrival of the newcomer “Generation Beta”.
Generation Alpha comprises individuals born between 2010 and 2024. This group has emerged as a powerful demographic poised to bring unprecedented societal changes.
Experts describe them as a “mini millennial generation”, born into a world shaped by technology and having witnessed such historic events as the Covid-19 pandemic and the integration of artificial intelligence into daily life.
Now Generation Alpha has officially concluded, with the last child of this generation born on December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, marking the arrival of Generation Beta.
Generation Beta, spanning 2025 to 2039, will primarily consist of the children of Generation Z and Millennials, collectively referred to as “Zennials”.
The name “Beta” aligns with the Greek alphabet sequence following Alpha, signifying the next chapter in generational evolution.
According to the e-book “Global Trends 2025” compiled by the Creative Economy Agency, while Generation X, defined as those who grew up in the 1960s into the 1980s, and Generation Z was born into a world with the internet, Generation Beta will come of age in an era dominated by artificial intelligence. By 2026, it is predicted that 90% of online content will be generated by AI.
By 2050, when the first cohort of Generation Beta reaches 25, more than half the population is expected to live in urban areas. Future cities will prioritise inclusivity, providing amenities that eliminate discrimination based on background or physical limitations.
Generation Beta will grow up in a society that celebrates diversity, a legacy of the efforts by Generation Z and Millennials to dismantle outdated prejudices and foster a culture of acceptance. As a result, diversity in ethnicity, sexual orientation, lifestyle and other differences will not only be widely accepted but also celebrated.
This generation will also be highly digitally savvy, growing up with a keen awareness of the risks associated with online access. Their Zennial parents, who understand the dangers of digital footprints, will ensure their children’s online safety. As this awareness becomes widespread, platforms will increasingly prioritise user security and safety.