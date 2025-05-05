Thai Schools Gear Up for Term Start with Safety Checks and Tablet Rollout

Thailand's Ministry of Education and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) are making final preparations for the start of the first academic term on May 16th, with a strong emphasis on safety measures across all schools and a significant investment in digital learning.

Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, the Education Minister, has instructed every school to meticulously check the readiness of their buildings, electrical systems, and teaching resources.

He also stressed the importance of actively seeking out and reintegrating students who have dropped out of education, particularly in more remote areas of the country.

In a move to boost digital learning, the Ministry is set to distribute 600,000 tablet computers to upper secondary school students during the second term of this year.