Thai Schools Gear Up for Term Start with Safety Checks and Tablet Rollout

Thailand's Ministry of Education and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) are making final preparations for the start of the first academic term on May 16th, with a strong emphasis on safety measures across all schools and a significant investment in digital learning.
Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, the Education Minister, has instructed every school to meticulously check the readiness of their buildings, electrical systems, and teaching resources.
He also stressed the importance of actively seeking out and reintegrating students who have dropped out of education, particularly in more remote areas of the country.
In a move to boost digital learning, the Ministry is set to distribute 600,000 tablet computers to upper secondary school students during the second term of this year.
The focus will be on providing high-specification, quality devices, and the second stage of public consultation is currently underway to ensure a transparent procurement processใ
Meanwhile, the BMA's Director of Education, Pissamai Ruengsil, has mandated that all schools under its jurisdiction conduct thorough safety audits.
These checks will include CCTV systems, electrical installations, drinking water facilities, playground equipment, and the structural integrity of buildings, with a particular focus on those that may have been affected by seismic activity.
Furthermore, checks are being carried out on traffic signals and pedestrian crossings outside schools, as well as any nearby piers. All schools have been instructed to conduct emergency preparedness drills every six months.
The BMA is also working closely with relevant agencies to implement stringent measures to tackle the use of illegal drugs and e-cigarettes within educational settings.