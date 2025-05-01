Thailand tightens regulations on student visa with 5 new measures

On Wednesday (April 30), Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyaluck, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, together with bureau executives, held a joint meeting with Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and related officials.

The meeting focused on visa approvals for non-degree international students to prevent student visa abuse, and resulted in the following five key measures:

1. Program Disclosure Requirement

MHESI will issue a ministerial announcement requiring each educational institution to provide detailed information about their programs. This includes the program name, responsible institution, curriculum content, instructional format (proportion of online vs. onsite classes), program duration (class schedules, number of days and hours per day), and appropriate student capacity per program.

2. Monitoring and Compliance Measures

Institutions must ensure student attendance and participation in line with curriculum standards. There will be guidelines for supervision and verification of compliance.