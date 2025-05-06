Southern insurgency escalates, govt to crackdown on militant leaders

Security analysts believe this resurgence of violence stems from several key factors:

1. Stalled peace talks under both the Srettha Thavisin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra governments, particularly after Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai called for a strategic overhaul but failed to appoint an official Thai representative for dialogue.

2. Internal conflict within the BRN (Barisan Revolusi Nasional) between older and newer factions, leading the newer generation to operate independently.

3. Timing with the holy month of Ramadan, which historically sees heightened tensions.

4. Reduced security checkpoints on minor roads in response to local complaints during “Ramadan Panjor” policy implementation.

5. Fatigue among security forces, resulting in lapses in vigilance.

6. Political maneuvering to push for special administrative status in the region.

7. Government leaders’ public statements, seen as setting pressure timelines, may have provoked insurgents.