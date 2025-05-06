BRN denies targeting civilians, calls for transparent investigation into Deep South violence 

A statement claimed to be from the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), written in Malay, was circulated on social media on Tuesday. Although it lacked an official seal, it was confirmed as authentic by Nimatullah Bin Seri, spokesperson for BRN’s Peace Dialogue Panel.
The statement addresses a recent incident in the conflict area of Patani Darussalam that resulted in casualties and suffering among innocent civilians. BRN expressed condolences and sympathy to the victims’ families and those affected.
The group emphasized that it has no policy of targeting civilians and remains committed to principles of struggle that respect life, dignity, and human rights for all parties.
The statement reaffirmed BRN’s stance on the right to self-determination for the Malay Patani people, asserting that the movement continues to uphold international human rights and humanitarian law. It rejects all forms of violence against innocent civilians and advocates for a just and inclusive political space where people can determine their future free from Thai state oppression.
BRN called for a transparent investigation into all forms of violence against civilians and urged all parties — including the Thai government and resistance groups — to avoid actions that endanger civilians.
"Our struggle is for the freedom and dignity of the Patani people, not to instill fear. Let us stand together in peace and wisdom," the statement concluded.