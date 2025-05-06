BRN denies targeting civilians, calls for transparent investigation into Deep South violence 

A statement claimed to be from the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), written in Malay, was circulated on social media on Tuesday. Although it lacked an official seal, it was confirmed as authentic by Nimatullah Bin Seri, spokesperson for BRN’s Peace Dialogue Panel.

The statement addresses a recent incident in the conflict area of Patani Darussalam that resulted in casualties and suffering among innocent civilians. BRN expressed condolences and sympathy to the victims’ families and those affected.

The group emphasized that it has no policy of targeting civilians and remains committed to principles of struggle that respect life, dignity, and human rights for all parties.