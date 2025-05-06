Thailand ready to negotiate peace in the South, says Defence Minister

Phumtham further stated that Thailand embraces multiculturalism and that this must be mutually respected.

“Thailand’s strength lies in our ability to live harmoniously across different religions. In the past, Buddhists and Muslims lived together peacefully in the South,” he said, adding that the current unrest is driven by separatist movements.

He affirmed his willingness to engage in dialogue, provided it takes place within the framework of Thailand’s constitution. He stressed that Thailand remains open to discussions on peaceful coexistence and cooperation, but only as a single, indivisible state.

Phumtham said that on May 5, he met with the commanders of the 4th Army Region and Provincial Police Region 9 and emphasised the need to bring an end to violence before addressing any other issues.

When asked whether further measures would be taken to protect civilians following threats from insurgents against Thai Buddhists and monks, Phumtham responded that the authorities had already redeployed forces and mobilised units to ensure the safety of Buddhist communities.

He described the insurgents’ actions as political propaganda and said it was up to the public to judge whether such violence is acceptable.

Phumtham went on to say that Thailand’s southern region holds great potential for development. “If Thailand and Malaysia work together in managing this issue, we can resolve the economic challenges, and I believe many investors will be interested. But violence must end to ensure stability, as it serves no purpose.”

He added that the Deputy Minister of Defence had been assigned to visit the three southernmost provinces on Wednesday (May 7) to meet and offer support to police, military, and administrative personnel stationed there.

He also urged Thai citizens to approach the issue with understanding and empathy for the officials risking their lives to resolve it. “Don’t be misled by distorted narratives,” he concluded.