Yala on high alert amid southern insurgency threats

Security has been tightened in several areas of the southern province of Yala, particularly in locations where officials are known to gather, following intelligence reports indicating movements by insurgents.

These reports include discussions among network members and covert weapon transportation activities, a news source revealed on Wednesday.

In recent months, the southern border provinces have experienced ongoing unrest. Proactive security operations have led to the arrest of insurgent leaders and the seizure of weapons and bomb-making components. In response, insurgents have attempted retaliatory attacks, increasingly targeting government officials and innocent civilians.

Authorities have ordered all security units to increase vigilance. Joint security efforts involving the military, police, local administrative bodies, and civilian volunteer groups have intensified along key routes, including the Thai-Malaysian border, to prevent the infiltration of insurgents and the smuggling of illegal items.