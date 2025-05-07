Yala on high alert amid southern insurgency threats

Security has been tightened in several areas of the southern province of Yala, particularly in locations where officials are known to gather, following intelligence reports indicating movements by insurgents.
These reports include discussions among network members and covert weapon transportation activities, a news source revealed on Wednesday.
In recent months, the southern border provinces have experienced ongoing unrest. Proactive security operations have led to the arrest of insurgent leaders and the seizure of weapons and bomb-making components. In response, insurgents have attempted retaliatory attacks, increasingly targeting government officials and innocent civilians.
Authorities have ordered all security units to increase vigilance. Joint security efforts involving the military, police, local administrative bodies, and civilian volunteer groups have intensified along key routes, including the Thai-Malaysian border, to prevent the infiltration of insurgents and the smuggling of illegal items.
Community areas and potential incident sites are also under stricter surveillance, especially after insurgents changed tactics to lure officials to bomb-rigged locations—resulting in injuries and fatalities among both police and civilians.
Meanwhile, intelligence units monitoring insurgent activities have reported plans to carry out improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in Mueang District. According to the source, insurgent bomb-makers have been observed meeting with local networks and transporting weapons and explosives into the area, raising concerns that motorcycle sidecar bombs may be used.
Potential targets include government residential buildings, staging areas for missions, and public event sites such as pedestrian markets, commercial zones, and religious venues. High-risk areas under watch include the subdistricts of Lam Mai, Yupo, Na Tham, Sateng, and Sateng Nok, as well as municipal walking markets like Pimolchai Market and the Ocean Market.
These actions are believed to be retaliation for the recent assassination of an ustaz (religious teacher) and the government’s intensified law enforcement measures. The heightened alert period is expected to last until May 14.