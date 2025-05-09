DMCR officials rush to rescue dugongs off Libong Island, Trang

The survey began on May 4, with officials deploying boats and drones to search for dugongs in the area. As of Thursday, at least 30 dugongs had been located in Ban Phrao Bay, Saphan Chang Canal, and Toob Beach.
A preliminary health assessment indicated that the dugongs were exhibiting normal feeding behaviour, grazing on seagrass beds. Their respiratory rate was recorded at three to five breaths every five minutes, and their overall physical condition appeared to be healthy.
However, three to four dugongs were found with wounds on their tails, suspected to have been caused by accidental contact with fishing gear or entanglement in ropes.
Two additional dugongs spotted near Toob Beach had partially severed tails due to rope entanglement around the base of the tail and along the outer edge of the flukes, resulting in deep lacerations.
Officials attempted to capture and assist the injured dugongs using the rodeo technique, which involves jumping onto and securing the animals. However, the efforts were unsuccessful, as the dugongs quickly dove and evaded capture by diving into deeper channels.
Authorities have pledged to continue tracking and assisting this group of dugongs until the rescue operation is successfully completed.