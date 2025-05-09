DMCR officials rush to rescue dugongs off Libong Island, Trang

The survey began on May 4, with officials deploying boats and drones to search for dugongs in the area. As of Thursday, at least 30 dugongs had been located in Ban Phrao Bay, Saphan Chang Canal, and Toob Beach.

A preliminary health assessment indicated that the dugongs were exhibiting normal feeding behaviour, grazing on seagrass beds. Their respiratory rate was recorded at three to five breaths every five minutes, and their overall physical condition appeared to be healthy.