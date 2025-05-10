Oil spill off Koh Si Chang prompts swimming ban; cleanup efforts underway

An oil spill from a large vessel near Koh Si Chang in Chonburi Province on Saturday has prompted local authorities to ban the catching and consumption of seafood and to prohibit swimming in affected areas. Cleanup operations are underway to remove the oil slick from the water’s surface.

Authorities have issued a warning to both tourists and local residents following the spill, which occurred behind Koh Si Chang Island on Saturday, reportedly due to a leak from a large vessel. The incident is expected to have widespread impacts on the environment, tourism, and the fishing industry.

The Koh Si Chang Municipality has asked the public to: