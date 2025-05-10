Oil spill off Koh Si Chang prompts swimming ban; cleanup efforts underway

SATURDAY, MAY 10, 2025

Cleanup operations are underway to remove the oil slick from the water’s surface.

An oil spill from a large vessel near Koh Si Chang in Chonburi Province on Saturday has prompted local authorities to ban the catching and consumption of seafood and to prohibit swimming in affected areas. Cleanup operations are underway to remove the oil slick from the water’s surface.

Authorities have issued a warning to both tourists and local residents following the spill, which occurred behind Koh Si Chang Island on Saturday, reportedly due to a leak from a large vessel. The incident is expected to have widespread impacts on the environment, tourism, and the fishing industry.

The Koh Si Chang Municipality has asked the public to:

  • Avoid swimming or engaging in marine activities in nearby waters
  • Refrain from catching or consuming seafood from the affected area
  • Report any sightings of oil slicks or affected marine animals to the Tourist Service Center at Tham Phang Beach or call 038-216224

Koh Si Chang Mayor Sorasak Petra is leading environmental and public health teams in managing the cleanup efforts. The municipality is also coordinating with relevant agencies to contain the spill and restore the area as quickly as possible.

The public is advised to stay informed and cooperate with all safety measures during the ongoing recovery efforts.

Koh Si Chang is a tranquil island located approximately 12 kilometres off the coast of Si Racha in Chonburi Province. Accessible by a 45-minute ferry ride from Si Racha, it offers a peaceful retreat from the bustling cities of Bangkok and Pattaya. The island is home to around 3,000 residents and is known for its relaxed atmosphere, making it a popular weekend destination for Thai visitors.

