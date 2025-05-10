Bangkok Bar Host Crackdown: Thai Authorities Target Illegal Foreign Workers

Thai labour authorities have conducted a series of targeted operations in Bangkok's Lat Phrao, Phaya Thai, and Huai Khwang districts, focusing on establishments suspected of employing foreign nationals without the necessary work permits.

The Department of Employment, under the direction of Director-General Somchai Morakotsriwan, carried out the raids as part of an ongoing effort to protect job opportunities for Thai citizens and ensure legal and fair employment practices for foreign workers.

Somchai emphasised that these actions align with the Labour Minister's commitment to prioritising employment for Thais and regulating the foreign workforce according to the law.

Dedicated teams are consistently inspecting businesses to prevent foreign workers from taking jobs reserved for Thai nationals and to raise overall employment standards.

The latest operation, which took place on Friday, 9th May 2025, saw collaboration between the Department of Employment's inspection unit, the Immigration Bureau's Investigation Division 1, and local police from Bang Sue, Sutthisan, and Chokchai stations.

A total of eight premises, including massage parlours, spas, restaurants, and entertainment venues, were inspected across the specified Bangkok districts.

