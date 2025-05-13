Heavy rains expected to trigger flash floods in Nakhon Ratchasima

Several villages, including Ban Nong Waeng Moo 12, Ban Hua Khao Thong Moo 15, and Ban Nong Samong Moo 6, were reportedly affected by flash flooding on Monday night.
In particular, Ban Nong Samong Moo 15 was hit by a strong torrent of floodwater. A married couple riding a motorcycle attempted to cross a village road despite the rising waters but were swept into a canal by the current.
Rescue workers from the Hook 31 unit, the Udomsap Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, and local authorities used special equipment to reach the couple, who were clinging to tree branches, and brought them to safety. The husband sustained injuries, while the wife suffered from water inhalation.
The husband told rescuers that he was worried about their home and their grandchild, who was alone, so he decided to ride through the floodwaters, thinking he could make it across.
By Tuesday morning, the situation in Nong Samong village had begun to ease, with water levels in the canal dropping by more than half.
Officials are currently assessing the damage. Initial reports indicate that no homes were directly affected by the flash floods. However, debris such as tree branches and mud was left scattered across the roads. The couple’s motorcycle, which was swept off the road during the incident, has yet to be recovered from the canal.
Despite the receding waters, further rainfall is expected later today.