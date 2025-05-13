Heavy rains expected to trigger flash floods in Nakhon Ratchasima

Rescue workers from the Hook 31 unit, the Udomsap Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, and local authorities used special equipment to reach the couple, who were clinging to tree branches, and brought them to safety. The husband sustained injuries, while the wife suffered from water inhalation.

The husband told rescuers that he was worried about their home and their grandchild, who was alone, so he decided to ride through the floodwaters, thinking he could make it across.