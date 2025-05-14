Vietnamese fruit broker arrested for smuggling 16 tonnes of avocados 

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), has arrested a Vietnamese national known as Van, or “Bird,” for illegally importing over 16 tonnes of avocados into Thailand.
According to a statement released by the CIB on Wednesday, the produce had not undergone customs procedures or passed quarantine inspections by the Ministry of Agriculture.
The arrest took place at an unregistered warehouse in Soi Thep Kunchon 6, Khlong Nueng Subdistrict, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani Province.
The operation followed a tip-off received by CPPD’s Subdivision 2, in coordination with the “Phaya Naga Task Force” from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Customs Department. Authorities raided the warehouse after receiving intelligence regarding illegal fruit imports.
The bust is part of a broader investigation that began with the seizure of more than 40 tonnes of smuggled avocados the previous week. That shipment was traced to Pathum Thani, a major fruit distribution hub in central Thailand.
During the raid, officials found two trucks unloading fruit, with approximately 10 workers on-site. Inside the warehouse, they discovered 647 black plastic baskets of fresh avocados and 50 baskets of passion fruit.
The total estimated value of the seized goods is 1.34 million baht.
Authorities identified the suspect as a major Vietnamese avocado distributor who had been smuggling the fruit for resale at wholesale markets in Pathum Thani. The suspect and the confiscated goods have been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.
Officials warn that bypassing plant quarantine inspections poses a serious threat to Thai agriculture, potentially introducing pests or diseases that could severely impact local crops.