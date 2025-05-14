Vietnamese fruit broker arrested for smuggling 16 tonnes of avocados 

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), has arrested a Vietnamese national known as Van, or “Bird,” for illegally importing over 16 tonnes of avocados into Thailand.

According to a statement released by the CIB on Wednesday, the produce had not undergone customs procedures or passed quarantine inspections by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The arrest took place at an unregistered warehouse in Soi Thep Kunchon 6, Khlong Nueng Subdistrict, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani Province.

The operation followed a tip-off received by CPPD’s Subdivision 2, in coordination with the “Phaya Naga Task Force” from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Customs Department. Authorities raided the warehouse after receiving intelligence regarding illegal fruit imports.